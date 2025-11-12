The Medical Counselling Committee will release the MCC NEET UG 2025 seat allotment result for the stray vacancy round. Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round can find the direct link through the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. MCC NEET UG 2025 seat allotment result for stray vacancy round releasing today at mcc.nic.in, here's how to check

As per the official schedule, candidates who have been allotted seats can report to the allotted colleges from November 13 to November 20, 2025.

MCC NEET UG 2025 seat allotment result: How to check To check the seat allotment result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

2. Click on MCC NEET UG 2025 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your seat allotment result will be displayed.

5. Check the seat allotment result and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The stray vacancy round registration process commenced on November 4 and concluded on November 9, 2025. The choice filling/locking facility was available from November 5 to November 9, 2025. The processing of seat allotment was done on November 10, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MCC.