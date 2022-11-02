MCC NEET UG counselling 2022 round 2 registration begins today on mcc.nic.in

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Medical Counselling Committee will begin registration and fee payment for the second round of NEET counselling 2022 today, October 2. Candidates who want to participate in the second round have to apply on mcc.nic.in.

As per the MBBS, BDS and BSc Nursing counselling schedule, the deadline for registration for round 2 is November 7 (11 am) and the deadline for fee payment is 3 pm.

Choice filling and choice locking are to be done between November 3 and November 8 (11:55 pm).

Seat allotment processing will be done on November 9 and 10, 2022 and result will be released on November 11, 2022.

Ahead of round 2 admissions, MCC has informed medical colleges that the the intramcc portal for contribution of seats for round-2 is now open.

“Colleges/ Institutes where there have been increase of seats by NMC can contribute the additional seats/ increase in seats on the portal. It may be noted that colleges should not contribute the seats remaining vacant after Round-1or those which have already been contributed in Round-1 as such seats are in system. Contributing such vacant seats of Round-1 will lead to duplication of seats in the matrix,” MCC said.

“The participating Institutes can contribute their seats upto 05:00 P.M of 2nd Nov., 2022, after which the intramcc portal will be closed and no request for seat contribution will be entertained,” it added.

