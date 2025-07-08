MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 News Live: Where to apply when the process begins

MCC NEET UG Counselling News Live: Where to apply when the process begins (Representational image)

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 News Live: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will conduct the online counselling process for MBBS and BDS admissions on its official website, mcc.nic.in. Candidates who have qualified in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate 2025 will be able to soon check the counselling schedule and apply online at mcc.nic.in.

The counselling will be an online process till the seat allocation, after which shortlisted candidates will have to report to their allotted medical colleges to confirm their admissions.

MCC NEET UG counselling is held for:

15 per cent All India Quota seats MBBS/ BDS seats of states (participation of the Union Territory of J&K is subject to their contribution of seats),

100 per cent MBBS/ BDS seats of BHU

100 per cent MBBS seats of AIIMS across India

100 per cent JIPMER seats (Puducherry/ Karaikal),100 per cent AMU seats

85 per cent of state quota seats of DU/ I.P University (VMMC/ ABVIMS/ESIC Dental), 100 per cent -Faculty of Dentistry (Jamia Milia Islamia) along with 5 per cent internal Quota of Jamia students

15 per cent IP quota seats of ESIC.

Talking about last year, MCC NEET UG counselling was held in two rounds, followed by a stray vacancy round and a special stray vacancy round.

This year, National Testing Agency (NTA) announced NEET UG results on June 14. Recently, the MP High Court ordered NTA to conduct a retest of NEET-UG for candidates affected by power cuts at exam centres, noting that they were placed at a disadvantage through no fault of their own.

