MDI Gurgaon invites applications for Fellow Programme in Management course, here's direct link to apply

MDI Gurgaon has invited admissions for its AIU-recognised Fellow Programme in Management (FPM). According to a press release by the institution, the admissions commenced on November 28th and will close on January 31, 2024, at 5:30 PM. MDI Gurgaon invites applications for Fellow Programme in Management course

Following the registration, the candidates will be called for an interview (online or offline) around February 2024, the release said.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Also read: Study Abroad: Factors to consider while choosing the right study abroad destination

The FPM is a program aimed at preparing students for careers in teaching or research at leading business schools, universities, or management research organizations. The course can be completed within three to four years’ timeframe from registration.

Prof. Jyotsna Bhatnagar, Dean - of Research, MDI Gurgaon, said, “At MDI Gurgaon, the FPM program aimed at nurturing scholars who transcend conventional boundaries of management thought and leave a resounding impact. Our prime objective is to kindle a fervor for pushing the limits and effecting real-time transformations in contemporary management practices.”

Also read: IIFT MBA Admission 2024: Last date to apply today at iift.ac.in, direct link here

The eligibility criteria require applicants to take standard tests like CAT/GMAT/GRE/UGC-JRF/GATE, with scores valid as of the last date of application.

To apply, candidates are required to visit the MDI Gurgaon website at https://www.mdi.ac.in.