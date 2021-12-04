MHT CET Counselling 2021: CAP Round 1 provisional allotment result released

Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released MHT CET Counselling 2021 CAP Round 1 provisional allotment result. Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round can check the provisional allotment result on the official site of MHT CET on mahacet.org.

Candidates who want to check the provisional allotment result can follow these simple steps given below.

MHT CET Counselling 2021: How to check CAP Round 1 provisional allotment result

Visit the official site of MAHACET on cetcell.mahacet.org.

Click on B.E/B.Tech link available below undergraduate course.

A new page will open where candidates will have to login to the account.

Click on the CAP Round 1 result link available on the new page.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can accept the offered seat by candidate through his/her login as per Allotment of CAP Round I from December 4 to December 7, 2021. The reporting to the allotted Institute and Confirmation of Admission by submitting required documents and payment of fee after CAP Round I can be done from December 4 to December 7, 2021. For more related details candidates can check the official site of MAHACET.