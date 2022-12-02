Home / Education / Admissions / MP NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Imp notice regarding submission of bond released

MP NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Imp notice regarding submission of bond released

admissions
Published on Dec 02, 2022 05:44 PM IST

Important notice has been released for MP NEET UG 2022 Counselling. Candidates can check the complete details below.

MP NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Imp notice regarding submission of bond released (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
MP NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Imp notice regarding submission of bond released (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Department of Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh has released an important notice regarding submission of bond for candidates applying for MP NEET UG 2022 Counselling. Candidates can check the official notice through the official site of DME, MP at dme.mponline.gov.in.

As per the notice issued by the Department, allotted candidates from first/ second round of counselling who want to opt for upgradation in subsequent rounds of counselling will have to submit an affidavit on 500/- stamp paper to the Dean/ Principal of the institution. The affidavit should contain the details that in case of candidate not upgrading in subsequent round/ rounds, he/she will furnish rural service and seat leaving bond separately in the name of the Dean or Director.

In addition to this, Institute shall take the security money or caution money from the finally admitted candidates only.

Meanwhile, tomorrow, December 3, 2022 is the last date for candidates who have been allotted seats in Round 2 to report to their colleges or institutes. Earlier, candidates who have acquired a seat can report to their respective college or institute from December 1 to December 6, 2022, which has been changed to December 3, 2022.

Official Notice Here

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
education
education

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 02, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out