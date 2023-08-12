Home / Education / Admissions / MP NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Round 2 schedule out at dme.mponline.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 12, 2023 03:32 PM IST

MP NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 2 schedule has been released. Candidates can check the dates below.

Office of Commissioner Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh has released MP NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 2 schedule. The choice filling and choice locking process will begin on August 22, 2023. Candidates can apply online through the official site of DME MP at dme.mponline.gov.in.

The last date for choice filling and locking is till August 24, 2023. The allotment result for second round will be released on August 28, 2023. Candidates can report to the allotted dental or medical college in person for document verification and admission from August 29 to September 3, 2023.

Willingness to upgrade for MOP UP round by admitted candidates of second round and candidates of first round who opted for upgradation in second round through candidate’s login from August 29 to September 3, 2023.

Meanwhile, the first round dates have also been revised. The last date for admission, upgradation and resignation is till August 14, 2023. The allotment result will be released on August 18, 2023 and the last date for admission, upgradation and resignation for the candidates participating in state UG counselling first round has been extended till August 19, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of DME, MP.

Official Schedule Here 

Saturday, August 12, 2023
