NEET PG 2022 choice filling ends tomorrow at mcc.nic.in, details here

admissions
Published on Sep 24, 2022 01:31 PM IST

MCC will close down the choice filling window for NEET PG 2022 on September 25.

ByHT Education Desk

Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will close down the choice filling window for NEET PG 2022 on September 25.Candidates can apply online through the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

The seat allotment process will be conducted from September 26 to 27, 2022 and the first seat allotment result will be released on September 28, 2022. The reporting of joining of the institute will be done from September 29 to October 4, 2022.

Direct link here

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: How to fill choice

Visit the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Click on NEET PG link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the registration link.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill Choice and lock option

Once done, click on submit.

Candidates can check detailed schedule here.

