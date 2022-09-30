NEET PG 2022 first seat allotment result releasing today at mcc.nic.in

Medical Counselling Committee will release NEET PG 2022 first seat allotment result on September 30, 2022. Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round can check the first seat allotment result through the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

As per the revised schedule, the provisional allotment and final allotment result will be available today. Candidates who have acquired a seat can appear for reporting from October 1 to October 7, 2022.

NEET PG 2022 first seat allotment result: How to check

To check the result candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Click on NEET PG 2022 first seat allotment result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The candidates are advised to keep in touch with the MCC website for latest updates and make travel arrangements only after declaration of ‘Final Result’. More related details can be checked on the official site of MCC.