Home / Education / Admissions / NEET PG 2022 first seat allotment result releasing today at mcc.nic.in

NEET PG 2022 first seat allotment result releasing today at mcc.nic.in

admissions
Published on Sep 30, 2022 01:20 PM IST

NEET PG 2022 first seat allotment result will be releasing today, September 30, 2022. Candidates can check online through the steps given below.

NEET PG 2022 first seat allotment result releasing today at mcc.nic.in
NEET PG 2022 first seat allotment result releasing today at mcc.nic.in
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Medical Counselling Committee will release NEET PG 2022 first seat allotment result on September 30, 2022. Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round can check the first seat allotment result through the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

As per the revised schedule, the provisional allotment and final allotment result will be available today. Candidates who have acquired a seat can appear for reporting from October 1 to October 7, 2022.

NEET PG 2022 first seat allotment result: How to check

To check the result candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.
  • Click on NEET PG 2022 first seat allotment result link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The candidates are advised to keep in touch with the MCC website for latest updates and make travel arrangements only after declaration of ‘Final Result’. More related details can be checked on the official site of MCC.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
neet pg education news
neet pg education news

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out