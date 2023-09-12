NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Round 3 registration ends today at mcc.nic.in, link here
NEET PG 2023 Counselling Round 3 registration will end today, September 12, 2023. The direct link to apply is given below.
Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will close the registration process for NEET PG 2023 Counselling Round 3 on September 12, 2023. Candidates can apply online through the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.
The choice filling locking was started on September 9 and will end on September 13, 2023. The processing of seat allotment will be done from September 14 to September 15, 2023. The seat allotment result will be displayed on September 16, 2023 and candidates can upload the documents on MCC portal till September 17, 2023.
The reporting will be done from September 18 to September 25, 2023. Verification of Joined candidates Data by institutes Sharing of data by MCC from September 26 to September 27, 2023. To apply for the counselling round, follow the steps given bellow.
Direct link to apply for NEET PG 2023 Counselling Round 3
NEET PG 2023 Counselling: How to apply
- Visit the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.
- Click on NEET PG 2023 Counselling registration link available on the home page.
- Enter the registration details and click on submit.
- Fill in the application form and make the payment of fees.
- Click on submit and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
For more related details candidates can check the official site of MCC.
