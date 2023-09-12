Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will close the registration process for NEET PG 2023 Counselling Round 3 on September 12, 2023. Candidates can apply online through the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in. NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Round 3 registration ends today at mcc.nic.in, link here(ANI)

The choice filling locking was started on September 9 and will end on September 13, 2023. The processing of seat allotment will be done from September 14 to September 15, 2023. The seat allotment result will be displayed on September 16, 2023 and candidates can upload the documents on MCC portal till September 17, 2023.

The reporting will be done from September 18 to September 25, 2023. Verification of Joined candidates Data by institutes Sharing of data by MCC from September 26 to September 27, 2023. To apply for the counselling round, follow the steps given bellow.

NEET PG 2023 Counselling: How to apply

Visit the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Click on NEET PG 2023 Counselling registration link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of MCC.

