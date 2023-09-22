Medical Counselling Committee will begin the registration process for NEET PG 2023 Counselling Round 3 on September 22, 2023. The last date to apply for the counselling round is till September 25, 2023. NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Round 3 registration to begin today at mcc.nic.in(ANI)

Candidates who want to apply for Round 3 counselling can do it through the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

As per the schedule, the choice filling and locking facility will be done from September 22 to September 25, 2023. The seat allotment processing will be done from September 26 to September 27, 2023. The seat allotment result will be published on September 28, 2023 and reporting at college can be done from September 29 to October 6, 2023.

NEET PG 2023 Counselling: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Click on NEET PG 2023 Counselling Round 3 link available on the home page.

Register yourself and login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Meanwhile, candidates who want to get their nationality converted from Indian to NRI for Round – 3 of PG Counselling 2023 (MD/ MS/ Diploma) can do it by sending an email to nri.adgmemcc1@gmail.com till 5 pm of September 22, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of MCC.

