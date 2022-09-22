Home / Education / Admissions / NEET PG Counselling 2022: MCC withdraws 4 PG seats for Round 1, notice here

NEET PG Counselling 2022: MCC withdraws 4 PG seats for Round 1, notice here

admissions
Published on Sep 22, 2022 12:44 PM IST

MCC has withdrawn 4 PG seats for Round 1 NEET PG Counselling 2022. The official notice can be checked by candidates below.

NEET PG Counselling 2022: MCC withdraws 4 PG seats for Round 1, notice here
NEET PG Counselling 2022: MCC withdraws 4 PG seats for Round 1, notice here
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Medical Counselling Committee has withdrawn 4 PG seats for Round 1 NEET PG Counselling 2022. The official notice can be checked through the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

As per the notice, the Committee has received information from following Institute to remove the following seats from the seat matrix of Round-1 of PG Counselling 2022 due to reasons mentioned below. Therefore, MCC of DGHS has withdrawn the following PG seats from the seat matrix of Round-1.

The seats have been withdrawn from Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal and B.J Government Medical College, Ahmedabad. A total of 2 seats from each institute has been withdrawn by MCC. The seat mentioned for withdrawal will be removed from the Seat Matrix before allotment process of Round-1.

Two seats from MD Radiotherapy/ Radio Oncology (RADT) department and two seats from M.D (Emergency and Critical Care)/ M.D (Emergency Medicine) department has been withdrawn. For more related details candidates can check the official site of MCC.

Official Notice

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
neet pg education news
neet pg education news

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out