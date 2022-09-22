NEET PG Counselling 2022: MCC withdraws 4 PG seats for Round 1, notice here

Medical Counselling Committee has withdrawn 4 PG seats for Round 1 NEET PG Counselling 2022. The official notice can be checked through the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

As per the notice, the Committee has received information from following Institute to remove the following seats from the seat matrix of Round-1 of PG Counselling 2022 due to reasons mentioned below. Therefore, MCC of DGHS has withdrawn the following PG seats from the seat matrix of Round-1.

The seats have been withdrawn from Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal and B.J Government Medical College, Ahmedabad. A total of 2 seats from each institute has been withdrawn by MCC. The seat mentioned for withdrawal will be removed from the Seat Matrix before allotment process of Round-1.

Two seats from MD Radiotherapy/ Radio Oncology (RADT) department and two seats from M.D (Emergency and Critical Care)/ M.D (Emergency Medicine) department has been withdrawn. For more related details candidates can check the official site of MCC.

Official Notice