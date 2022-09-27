NEET PG Counselling round 1 provisional seat seat allotment results out, link

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has declared the provisional result for the first round of seat allotment for the NEET PG Counselling 2022 on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Candidates who registered for the counselling can now check the provisional seat allotment result at the official website of the committee mcc.nic.in.

The provisional NEET PG counselling seat allotment list for round 1 displays the ranks of the candidates and allotted institutes.

Direct link to check NEET PG Counselling Round 1 provisional results

“Any discrepancy in the result may immediately be informed to MCC of DGHS up to 11:00 AM of 28.09.2022 through email on the Email Id: mccresultquery@gmail.com after which the Provisional result will be treated as Final,” reads the official notice.

Candidates can approach the allotted college/institute only after declaration of final result and after downloading the allotment letter from the MCC website.

MCC concluded the online registration process for admissions to NEET PG 2022 on September 23, 2022. After that candidates were given the option of choice filling till September 25, 2022.

NEET PG 2022 is being conducted to admit students in Post Graduate (MD/MS/Diploma and MDS) courses in participating Government Medical/Dental Colleges of the country under 50% All India Quota every year.

Four rounds of online counselling will be conducted- Round 1, Round 2, AIQ Mop-up Round, and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round.

The NEET PG 2022 exam was conducted on May 21 for admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma Courses for the academic year 2022. The result for the same was released on June 1, 2022.

Here’s how to check allotment list

Visit the official website mcc.nic.in

Click on the PG Medical Counselling tab

Click on the link that reads “ Provisional result for Round-1 MD MS PG 2022”

The allotment list will appear on your screen

Check and download the list for future purposes