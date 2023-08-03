Home / Education / Admissions / NEET PG counselling 2023 schedule revised, choice filling date extended till Aug 3

NEET PG counselling 2023 schedule revised, choice filling date extended till Aug 3

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 03, 2023 04:08 PM IST

NEET PG and NEET MDS counselling schedules revised by MCC. Check the revised schedule below.

The National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling schedule and the NEET MDS counselling schedule have been revised by the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC). Candidates can check the revised NEET PG counselling schedule on the official website at mcc.nic.in.

NEET PG counselling 2023 schedule revised, choice filling date extended till Aug 3
NEET PG counselling 2023 schedule revised, choice filling date extended till Aug 3

Candidates can fill in the choices by August 4 till 10 am.

“The choice filling for Round-1 has been extended up to 10:00 AM of 04.08.2023 and choice locking will be effective from 05 :00 P. M of 03.08.2023 Upto 10:00 AM of 04.08.2023” reads the official website.

Earlier, the deadline for registering was August 1 and the deadline for making choices was August 2. Instead of August 5, the first round of seat allocation results for NEET PG counselling 2023 will now be released on August 7. Between August 8 and August 14, applicants must report to the allotted institutes.

NEET PG counselling 2023 revised schedule

NEET PG 2023 Choice filling processJuly 28 to Aug 4
NEET Pg 2023 Choice locking processAug 3 to Aug 4
Processing of seat allotmentAug 5 to Aug 6
NEET PG round 1 resultAug 7
Uploading of documents by candidates on MCC portalAug 8
Reporting/ JoiningAug 8 to Aug 14

The NEET PG round two seat allotment result will be announced on August 25 and the round three seat allotment result will be announced on September 16.

Candidates can check the detailed NEET PG/MDS schedule here.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out