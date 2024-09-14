NEET PG Counselling 2024 LIVE: MCC NEET round 1 schedule awaited at mcc.nic.in

NEET PG Counselling 2024 LIVE: The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC, is expected to release the NEET PG Counselling 2024 schedule soon. When released, the MCC NEET Round 1 counselling schedule will be available on the MCC official website at mcc.nic.in. Once released, the dates of Round 1 counselling registration, seat allotment result, reporting dates, and other information will be shared....Read More

The date and time of the release of the NEET PG counselling schedule have not been announced yet. However, according to the official website, candidates can get PwD certificates issued from Designated Disability Centres until September 25, 2024, for Round 1 of PG Counselling 2024.

The counselling process will have four rounds i.e. Round 1, Round 2, Round 3 and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round. The complete schedule will have details of all the rounds.

A candidate can submit the NEET-PG Counselling application/registration form only once. Any candidate found to have submitted more than one application/registration form for NEET-PG Counselling shall be debarred from the NEET-PG Counselling allotment process, his/her candidature shall be cancelled, and further action as deemed appropriate by the MCC of DGHS, MoHFW shall be taken. Follow the blog for latest updates on counselling dates, schedule and other details.