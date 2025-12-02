The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC has issued a notice for candidates who want to convert their nationality. Candidates who wish to convert their nationality from Indian to NRI can check the official notice on the MCC's official website at mcc.nic.in. NEET PG Counselling 2025: MCC issues notice for conversion of nationality for Round 2, details here

As per the official notice, candidates who are claiming to be NRI should send their relevant documents mentioned in the notice, in support of their claim to change nationality from Indian to NRI through e-mail nri.adgememcc1@gmail.com from December 1 to December 3, 2025. The mail window will close at 8 pm on December 3, 2025.

NEET PG Counselling 2025: Documents required for conversion Such a candidate should send the documents given below via mail.

1. NEET PG admit card and scorecard

2. Proof of NRI status of the parent/relative.

3. Certificate of Relationship between the NRI relative and the candidate issued by the competent Revenue Authority through Family Tree.

4. Affidavit (Notarized) by the NRI relative stating that they will sponsor the entire course fee and living expenses of the candidate during the period of study duly supported by NRE (Non-Resident External) Bank Account Pass Book.

5. 10th & 12th mark sheets + passing certificate

6. Birth certificate

7. Passport of candidate/ Sponsorer (optional)

The Committee has advised the candidates to send the mail before the stipulated time in a single mail. Mails received before/ after the stipulated time will not be considered. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MCC.