NEET PG Counselling 2025 News Live: Where, how to check schedule when out

NEET PG Counselling 2025 News Live: The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will release NEET PG Counselling 2025 schedule on the official website. When released, the NEET PG counselling schedule will be available to candidates on the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. There will be four rounds of AIQ counseling i.e. Round 1, Round 2, Round 3 and Stray Vacancy Round....Read More

The schedule will include registration dates, choice filling and processing of seat allotment, seat allotment results, and reporting at allotted colleges.

Candidates declared Qualified/Eligible for All India Quota Postgraduate Seats only will be eligible for online allotment process for All India Quota Seats, which is conducted by the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC), Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, & Government of India. For State Quota, Private medical and dental college seats the candidates are required to contact the appropriate State Government/Admission Authority & Directorate of Medical Education. Medical Counseling Committee (MCC). Follow the blog for latest updates.