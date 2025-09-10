NEET PG Counselling 2025 News Live: Where, how to check schedule when out
NEET PG Counselling 2025 News Live: MCC to release counselling schedule on official website. Follow the blog for latest updates.
The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will release NEET PG Counselling 2025 schedule on the official website. When released, the NEET PG counselling schedule will be available to candidates on the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. There will be four rounds of AIQ counseling i.e. Round 1, Round 2, Round 3 and Stray Vacancy Round.
The schedule will include registration dates, choice filling and processing of seat allotment, seat allotment results, and reporting at allotted colleges.
Candidates declared Qualified/Eligible for All India Quota Postgraduate Seats only will be eligible for online allotment process for All India Quota Seats, which is conducted by the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC), Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, & Government of India. For State Quota, Private medical and dental college seats the candidates are required to contact the appropriate State Government/Admission Authority & Directorate of Medical Education. Medical Counseling Committee (MCC). Follow the blog for latest updates.
Know about registration details
A candidate can submit NEET-PG Counselling application/registration form only once. Any candidate found to have submitted more than one application/registration form for NEET-PG Counselling shall be debarred from NEET-PG Counselling allotment process, his/her candidature shall be cancelled and further action as deemed appropriate by the MCC of DGHS, MoHFW shall be taken.
How to apply for Round 1?
Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.
Click on NEET PG Counselling 2025 round 1 registration link available on the home page.
A new page will open where will enter the registration details.
Click on submit and login to account.
Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.
Click on submit and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Official website to check schedule
mcc.nic.in
Eligibility Criteria
The Candidate should have qualified NEET PG.
Domicile free.
Who can apply?
Details to be available on schedule
Four rounds of counselling
Where to check counselling schedule?
Date and time
The Committee has not released the date and time of release of the counselling schedule.