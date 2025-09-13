NEET PG Counselling 2025 News Live: Where, how to check MCC NEET schedule when out
NEET PG Counselling 2025 News Live: MCC NEET UG counselling schedule to be available on website. Follow the blog for latest updates.
NEET PG Counselling 2025 News Live: Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has not yet released NEET PG Counselling 2025 schedule. The schedule, when released will be available to candidates on the official website of MCC NEET at mcc.nic.in. The Committee will include in the schedule the dates of registration, choice filling and locking, seat allotment processing, seat allotment results, and reporting at allotted colleges....Read More
The schedule will also have these dates for four rounds: AIQ counseling, rounds 1, 2, 3, and the Stray Vacancy Round.
A candidate can submit the NEET-PG Counselling application/registration form only once. Any candidate found to have submitted more than one application/registration form for NEET-PG Counselling shall be debarred from the NEET-PG Counselling allotment process, his/her candidature shall be cancelled, and further action as deemed appropriate by the MCC of DGHS, MoHFW shall be taken.
Candidates declared Qualified/Eligible for All India Quota Postgraduate Seats only will be eligible for online allotment process for All India Quota Seats, which is conducted by the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC), Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, & Government of India. Follow the blog for latest updates.
NEET PG Counselling 2025 News Live: Know about registration details
NEET PG Counselling 2025 News Live: Official website to check
NEET PG Counselling 2025 News Live: Who is eligible for AIQ PG seats?
NEET PG Counselling 2025 News Live: Eligibility criteria
NEET PG Counselling 2025 News Live: How many rounds of counselling to be held?
NEET PG Counselling 2025 News Live: Details to be available on counselling schedule
NEET PG Counselling 2025 News Live: Where to check schedule?
NEET PG Counselling 2025 News Live: Date and time
