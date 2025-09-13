Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    NEET PG Counselling 2025 News Live: Where, how to check MCC NEET schedule when out

    By HT Education Desk
    Updated on: Sep 13, 2025 12:38:47 PM IST

    NEET PG Counselling 2025 News Live: MCC NEET UG counselling schedule to be available on website. Follow the blog for latest updates.

    NEET PG Counselling 2025 News Live: Where, how to check MCC NEET schedule when out
    NEET PG Counselling 2025 News Live: Where, how to check MCC NEET schedule when out

    NEET PG Counselling 2025 News Live: Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has not yet released NEET PG Counselling 2025 schedule. The schedule, when released will be available to candidates on the official website of MCC NEET at mcc.nic.in. The Committee will include in the schedule the dates of registration, choice filling and locking, seat allotment processing, seat allotment results, and reporting at allotted colleges....Read More

    The schedule will also have these dates for four rounds: AIQ counseling, rounds 1, 2, 3, and the Stray Vacancy Round.

    A candidate can submit the NEET-PG Counselling application/registration form only once. Any candidate found to have submitted more than one application/registration form for NEET-PG Counselling shall be debarred from the NEET-PG Counselling allotment process, his/her candidature shall be cancelled, and further action as deemed appropriate by the MCC of DGHS, MoHFW shall be taken.

    Candidates declared Qualified/Eligible for All India Quota Postgraduate Seats only will be eligible for online allotment process for All India Quota Seats, which is conducted by the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC), Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, & Government of India. Follow the blog for latest updates.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Sep 13, 2025 12:38 PM IST

    NEET PG Counselling 2025 News Live: Know about registration details

    NEET PG Counselling 2025 News Live: A candidate can submit NEET-PG Counselling application/registration form only once. Any candidate found to have submitted more than one application/registration form for NEET-PG Counselling shall be debarred from NEET-PG Counselling allotment process, his/her candidature shall be cancelled and further action as deemed appropriate by the MCC of DGHS, MoHFW shall be taken.

    Sep 13, 2025 12:35 PM IST

    NEET PG Counselling 2025 News Live: Official website to check

    NEET PG Counselling 2025 News Live: When released, the NEET PG counselling schedule will be available to candidates on the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

    Sep 13, 2025 12:32 PM IST

    NEET PG Counselling 2025 News Live: Who is eligible for AIQ PG seats?

    NEET PG Counselling 2025 News Live: Candidates who have been declared Qualified/Eligible for All India Quota Postgraduate Seats only will be eligible for online allotment process for All India Quota Seats.

    Sep 13, 2025 12:27 PM IST

    NEET PG Counselling 2025 News Live: Eligibility criteria

    NEET PG Counselling 2025 News Live: Candidates declared Qualified/Eligible for All India Quota Postgraduate Seats only will be eligible for online allotment process for All India Quota Seats, which is conducted by the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC), Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, & Government of India.

    Sep 13, 2025 12:25 PM IST

    NEET PG Counselling 2025 News Live: Know about registration details

    NEET PG Counselling 2025 News Live: Any candidate found to have submitted more than one application/registration form for NEET-PG Counselling shall be debarred from the NEET-PG Counselling allotment process, his/her candidature shall be cancelled, and further action as deemed appropriate by the MCC of DGHS, MoHFW shall be taken.

    Sep 13, 2025 12:22 PM IST

    NEET PG Counselling 2025 News Live: Submit form once

    NEET PG Counselling 2025 News Live: A candidate can submit the NEET-PG Counselling application/registration form only once.

    Sep 13, 2025 12:19 PM IST

    NEET PG Counselling 2025 News Live: How many rounds of counselling to be held?

    NEET PG Counselling 2025 News Live: The schedule will also have these dates for four rounds: AIQ counseling, rounds 1, 2, 3, and the Stray Vacancy Round.

    Sep 13, 2025 12:16 PM IST

    NEET PG Counselling 2025 News Live: Details to be available on counselling schedule

    NEET PG Counselling 2025 News Live: The Committee will include in the schedule the dates of registration, choice filling and locking, seat allotment processing, seat allotment results, and reporting at allotted colleges.

    Sep 13, 2025 12:13 PM IST

    NEET PG Counselling 2025 News Live: Where to check schedule?

    NEET PG Counselling 2025 News Live: The schedule, when released will be available to candidates on the official website of MCC NEET at mcc.nic.in.

    Sep 13, 2025 12:10 PM IST

    NEET PG Counselling 2025 News Live: Date and time

    NEET PG Counselling 2025 News Live: The counselling schedule has not been released yet. The date and time of release is not available.

    News education admissions NEET PG Counselling 2025 News Live: Where, how to check MCC NEET schedule when out
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes