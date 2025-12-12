NEET PG Counselling 2025: Round 2 choice filling last date extended again, 135 new seats added

The Medical Counselling Committee has extended the NEET PG Counselling 2025 round 2 choice filling date. Candidates who want to fill choices for Round 2 can find the link through the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

The choice filling date has been extended till December 13, 2025. The choice locking facility is available from 4 pm of December 12 to 1 pm of December 13, 2025.

NEET PG Counselling 2025: How to fill choices To fill the choices, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

2. Click on MCC NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2 choice filling link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and fill the choices.

5. Once done, click on submit and download the confirmation page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Along with the extension of choice filling last date, the Committee has added 135 new seats for Round 2. This is the second time, the Committee has added new seats. On December 8 notice, MCC informed that 2620 seats have been added in MD< MS and DNB courses. The added seats list includes state name, institute type, institute, quota, branch, category and total seats.