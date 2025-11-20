The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has revised the NEET PG Counselling 2025 schedule. The counselling schedule for Round 1 has been revised. Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round can check the revised schedule on the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. NEET PG Counselling 2025 schedule revised for Round 1, check new dates here (HT File Photo)

As per the revised schedule, Round 1 choice filling will begin on November 20 and will close at 12 noon on November 21, 2025. The seat processing will be done from 2 pm of November 21, 2025. The seat result for Round 1 will be out on November 22, 2025. Candidates who have been allotted seat can report to the colleges from November 23 to December 1, 2025.

To fill choices, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

2. Click on NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and fill the choices.

5. Once done, click on submit and download the confirmation page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Along with the revised schedule, the Committee has revised the seat matrix of Round 1 after removal of DNB seats and addition of new seats sanctioned by NMC in Deemed Universities. 239 new PG seats of Deemed Universities newly sanctioned by NMC have been added in the seat matrix of Round-1. Also, 235 PG DNB (186 Govt. DNB seats and 49 Private DNB seats) seats have been withdrawn as informed by NBE due to which the roster has been recast for government institutes offering DNB courses. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MCC.