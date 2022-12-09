NEET SS 2022 seat allotment final result releasing today, here’s how to check

Medical Counselling Committee will release NEET SS 2022 seat allotment final result for Round 1 today, December 9, 2022. Candidates who have registered themselves for the Round 1 counselling can check the final result through the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Earlier, the result was scheduled to release on December 10, 2022, which has been preponed. As per the counselling schedule, candidates can report to the allotted colleges from December 11 to December 16, 2022. To check the final result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

NEET SS 2022 seat allotment final result: How to check

Visit the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Click on NEET SS 2022 seat allotment final result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The provisional result was released on December 8, 2022. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of MCC.

