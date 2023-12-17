close_game
NEET SS Counselling 2023: Round 2 registration begins tomorrow at mcc.nic.in

NEET SS Counselling 2023: Round 2 registration begins tomorrow at mcc.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Dec 17, 2023 01:06 PM IST

NEET SS Counselling 2023 Round 2 registration will begin tomorrow, December 18, 2023. The steps to apply is given here.

Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will begin the registration process for NEET SS Counselling 2023 Round 2 on December 18, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round can do it through the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

As per the official schedule, the last date to apply is till December 21, 2023. The payment facility will close at 3 pm on December 21, 2023.

The choice filling will begin tomorrow, December 18 and will end on December 21, 2023. The schedule of choice locking is also the same as choice filling.

The processing of seat allotment will be done on December 22 and the seat allotment result will be announced on December 23, 2023. The reporting by all candidates who have been allotted a seat will be done from December 24 to December 31, 2023.

NEET SS Counselling 2023: How to register

To apply for the counselling round, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.
  • Click on NEET SS Counselling 2023 Round 2 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the registration details and click on submit.
  • Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of fees.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of MCC.

