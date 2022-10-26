NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Important notice for Round 1 registered candidates

Medical Counselling Committee has released an important notice for NEET UG 2022 counselling candidates. The notice has been released for Round 1 registered candidates. Candidates can check the notice through the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

As per the official notice, candidates who have registered for Round 1 can resign the seat of Round-1 till 05:00 P.M of November 1, 2022 after which they will be considered as part of Round-2 and same rules will apply on them as applicable for Round- 2 of counselling.

The Committee has asked the candidates to ensure that their resignation letter is generated online (through portal provided by MCC) by the allotted college, failing which the resignation will be treated as ‘Null & Void’. In such a case, candidate will be deemed to occupy the seat still, and rules of Round-2 will apply.

Moreover, Round-1 joined candidates who neither participate in Round-2 nor resign the seat of Round-1 will be considered part of Round-2 after the stipulated time. For more related details candidates can check the official site of MCC.

Official Notice Here

