Home / Education / Admissions / NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Important notice for Round 1 registered candidates

NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Important notice for Round 1 registered candidates

admissions
Published on Nov 02, 2022 04:25 PM IST

MCC has released important notice for NEET UG 2022 Round 1 registered candidates. The official notice is available below.

NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Important notice for Round 1 registered candidates (HT file)
NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Important notice for Round 1 registered candidates (HT file)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has released an important notice for NEET UG 2022 Counselling. The notice is for candidates who have registered themselves for Round 1 counselling. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

As per the official notice, candidates who have registered for Round 1 can resign the seat of Round 1 till November 2, 2022, 7 pm. After the said time, those candidates will be considered as part of Round 2 and same rules will apply on them as applicable for Round 2 of counselling.

Candidates are advised to ensure that their Resignation Letter is generated online (through portal provided by MCC) by the allotted college, failing which the resignation will be treated as ‘Null & Void’.

The registration process for Round 2 will begin on November 2 and will end on November 7, 2022. The choice filling facility will open on November 3 and will close on November 8, 2022. The seat allotment processing will be done on November 9 and 10, 2022 and result will be released on November 11, 2022.

Official Notice

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
education
education

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 02, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out