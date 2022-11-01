NEET UG 2022 Counselling: MCC Round 2 registration begins tomorrow at mcc.nic.in

Medical Counselling Committee will start the NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 2 registration from tomorrow, October 29, 2022 onwards. Candidates who want to register for online counselling can apply online through the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

The counselling will be conducted for MBBS/BDS/ B.Sc Nursing courses. The last date to register online for Round 2 is till November 7, 2022. The choice filling facility will open on November 3 and will close on November 8, 2022. The seat allotment processing will be done on November 9 and 10, 2022 and result will be released on November 11, 2022.

NEET UG 2022 Counselling: How to register

Candidates who want to apply online can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Click on NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 2 registration link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the details and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON