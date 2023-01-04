NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Round 2 mop up schedule out at bfuhs.ac.in

Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot has released NEET UG 2022 Counselling round 2 mop up schedule. Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round can do it through the official site of BFUHS at bfuhs.ac.in.

As per the official schedule, the online submission of mop up round of counselling will begin on January 4, 2023 and the last date to apply is till January 11, 2023. The provisional merit list will release on January 12, 2023. The second mop up round of counseling will be conducted on January 13, 2023. The date of joining the allotted college is January 14, 2023.

The registration fees is ₹5900/- (2950/- for SC candidates) including 18% GST as per rules. Deposition of fee will be made through online payment gateway of University. To apply for the counselling round, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

NEET UG 2022 Counselling: How to apply for mop up round

Visit the official site of BFUHS at bfuhs.ac.in.

Click on NEET UG 2022 Counselling round 2 mop up link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Official Notice Here

