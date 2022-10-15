NEET UG Counselling 2022: Registration ends on Oct 17, seat allotment next week

Medical Counselling Committee will end the registration process for NEET UG Counselling 2022 on October 17, 2022. The undergraduate courses counselling process will close next week and candidates can apply online through the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

The last date for choice filling or choice locking facility will be available till October 18, 2022. The verification of internal candidates by the respective Universities/ Institutes will be done from October 17 to October 18, 2022. The seat allotment process will be done from October 19 to October 20, 2022.

The seat allotment result will be announced on October 21, 2022 and candidates can report to the allotted colleges from October 22 to October 28, 2022. Candidates can apply online through these simple steps given below.

Direct link to apply for NEET UG Counselling 2022

NEET UG Counselling 2022: How to apply

Visit the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Click on NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 1 link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment.

Once done click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.