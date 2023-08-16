Home / Education / Admissions / NVS Class 6 Admission 2024: Registration for JNVST Class VI ends tomorrow at navodaya.gov.in

NVS Class 6 Admission 2024: Registration for JNVST Class VI ends tomorrow at navodaya.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 16, 2023 01:46 PM IST

NVS Class 6 Admission 2024 registration ends tomorrow, August 17, 2023. Candidates can apply through direct link given below.

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti will close the registration process for NVS Class 6 Admission 2024 on August 17, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for JNVST Class VI can do it through the official site of NVS at navodaya.gov.in.

NVS Class 6 Admission 2024: Registration for JNVST Class VI ends tomorrow
NVS Class 6 Admission 2024: Registration for JNVST Class VI ends tomorrow

JNV Selection Test for admission to Class-VI in JNVs for the academic session 2024-25 will be held in two phases- November 4 and January 20, 2024. The examination on both days will be conducted from 11.30 am. The result of JNV Selection Test 2024 is expected to be announced by March/April, 2024. Candidates can get the result from the application portal.

A candidate who is studying class V in a district is allowed to apply for admission to JNV in the same district only. To apply for the JNVST can do it by following the steps given below.

Direct link to apply for NVS Class 6 Admission 2024

NVS Class 6 Admission 2024: How to apply

  • Visit the official website at navodaya.gov.in.
  • On the homepage click on the ‘NVS class VI registration’ link.
  • Next, click on the “Click here for Class VI Registration 2024”
  • Fill out the application form
  • Upload all the required documents
  • Pay the application fee
  • Submit the form and keep the printout of it for further use.

At least 75% of the seats in a district are filled by candidates provisionally selected from rural areas of the district. The remaining seats are open which will be filled from Urban and Rural Area candidates of the districts on the basis of merit. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NVS.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out