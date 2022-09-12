OJEE 2022 Counselling: Registration begins today on ojee.nic.in, details here

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee has started the registration process for OJEE 2022 Counselling today, September 12, 2022. Candidates who have appeared and qualified the examination can apply for the counselling process through the official site of OJEE on ojee.nic.in.

The counselling registration will begin for Technical /Professional Postgraduate courses like MBA, MCA, M. Tech, M. Arch and M. Plan. The counselling registration process for r Technical Undergraduate Courses such as B. Tech, B. Arch, B. Plan, B. CAT and Integrated M.Sc. is going to start from September 13, 2022.

OJEE 2022 Counselling: How to register online

Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round can check these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of OJEE on ojee.nic.in.

Click on OJEE 2022 Counselling login link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and fill in the application form.

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Once done, candidates can download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Meanwhile the seat allocation result for integrated MBA courses will release on September 16, 2022. For more related details candidates can check the official site of OJEE.

Official Notice here

