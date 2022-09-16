OJEE seat allocation result 2022 for MBA course releasing today at ojee.nic.in

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee will release OJEE seat allocation result 2022 for MBA course on September 16, 2022. The seat allocation result will be released for integrated MBA programme by 5 pm today. Candidates can check the result through the official site of OJEE at ojee.nic.in or odishajee.com.

Candidates who get allotment and are interested to join the course, must report at the OJEE Office, Gandamunda, Bhubaneswar during September 20 to 21, 2022 with a demand draft of Rs. 10,000/- (Rs. 5000/- for SC/ST candidates), in favour of “OJEE” drawn at any scheduled bank payable at Bhubaneswar. To check the seat allocation result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

OJEE seat allocation result 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of OJEE on ojee.nic.in.

Click on OJEE seat allocation result 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the seat allocation result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates are also required to bring their OJEE Rank Card and all certificates / mark sheets and other required documents in original (with another set of photocopies) for provisional admission.

