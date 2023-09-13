Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot has released Punjab NEET UG 2023 Round 3 provisional merit list on September 13, 2023. Candidates who have registered themselves for the Round 3 counselling can check the list through the official site of BFUHS at bfuhs.ac.in. Punjab NEET UG 2023 Round 3 provisional merit list out at bfuhs.ac.in, link here

Along with the provisional merit list for all candidates, the provisional merit list of candidates who applied for admission to MBBS/BDS Courses under NRI quota during 3rd round counselling, session 2023 on basis of UG NEET-2023 marks has also been released.

Punjab NEET UG 2023 Round 3 provisional merit list: How to check

To check the merit list, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of BFUHS at bfuhs.ac.in.

Click on Punjab NEET UG 2023 Round 3 provisional merit list link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the names and other details.

Download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who will submit willingness for 3rd round including NRI candidates will fill/submit the online choices/ preferences of college/Course/Quota/Category can do it till September 15, 2023.

The provisional seat allotment result will be displayed on September 20 and the last date for submission of objections to provisional allotment is till September 21, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BFUHS.

