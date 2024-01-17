Queen's University Belfast invites applications for Summer School 2024

The three-week Queen's University 2024 Summer School is now open for those who are interested in exploring the historical, cultural, political, environmental, and socio-economic aspects of Northern Ireland. Participants can choose from a range of programs like storytelling, Irish studies, identity & intergroup relations in divided societies and leadership programs during the second and third week of Summer school (HT PHOTO)

According to a press release by Queen’s University Belfast, the three-week program is now open for registrations for international students who wish to explore more of the region.

During the first week of Summer school, all the participants will explore the socio-political and historical aspects of the region and will also have the opportunity to visit sites of importance. Participants can choose from a range of programs like storytelling, Irish studies, identity & intergroup relations in divided societies and leadership programs during the second and third week of Summer school, informed the press release.

Participants will reside in the University's accommodation which is located just a 15-minute walk from Queen's main campus, mentioned the university.

Applications for the Queen's 2024 Summer School are open until March 22, 2024.

For more information, visit the official website.