10 international summer programs that every Indian student should know

Summer Programs are structured 1-10 week long programs organised by universities, external companies or boarding schools that offer a combination of academic exploration, sports, other ECAs and excursions.

“Summer programs provide a range of benefits including self-development, academic readiness, and even career strategising. Beyond the positive impact on grades, engaging in interactive study sessions will motivate to enhance communication skills and boost confidence. For high school students, these programs offer a glimpse into college life and the international exposure gained also enriches their resume, offering diverse experiences to support their future endeavours”, says Namita Mehta, President at The Red Pen, a Mumbai-headquartered education consulting company.

Expenses

On average, a typical two to four-week summer program in the US can range from INR 3 to 5 lakhs, while in the UK it may cost between INR 3.15 and 4.15 lakhs.

In India, the cost is comparatively lower, ranging from INR 5,000 to 2,00,000 (for schools programs at boarding schools such as Woodstock (priced at INR 2 lakhs) for a one to two-week program.

Additionally, there might be extra expenses like accommodation (if not included), travel, course materials, and food. Some programs may also provide early application discounts.

Visa

Visa requirements vary for each country and summer school. For some programs a tourist visa will suffice, but for others (especially longer ones) a student visa may be needed.

In the United States, the process involves securing Form I-20 from the institution and demonstrating financial capacity and intent to return to India.

The United Kingdom issues Short-term Study visas, requiring a confirmation of acceptance for studies (CAS) and proof of accommodation and financial means.

European countries, including those in the Schengen area, have diverse requirements, generally necessitating proof of enrolment, financial capability, and health insurance, Mehta added.

Here are 10 international summer programs that every Indian student should know.

Hospitality: Sommet Education - Glion & Les Roches (Switzerland)

Age group: 15-26 years

Dates: July 2024 - August 2024 (multiple dates)

Sommet Education's summer programs at Glion and Les Roches explore international hospitality and events management with tailor-made sessions on and off campus.

Academic: Eduexplorer (USA)

Age group:14-18 years

Dates: June 30-July 13, 2024, July 14-27, 2024

Students participate in humanities, STEM, and bioscience workshops, immersing themselves in college life through classes and cultural activities, with weekend trips to iconic locations like New York and San Francisco.

Academic: Oxford Summer Courses (Multiple locations, UK)

Age group: 9-24 years

Dates: July-August 2024

Hosted at Oxford, Cambridge, and London, in the Oxford Summer Courses students can choose from over 40 subjects, including medicine, history, creative writing, business & entrepreneurship, law, and more while participating in extracurricular activities, cultural excursions, and social events.

Academic: Lehigh University (Pennsylvania, USA)

Age group: 14-18 years

Dates: June 23-July 20, 2024

A four-week residential summer program enabling students to join an international network of emerging leaders through workshops, company visits, and a team-based consulting project, helping them develop an entrepreneurial mindset with design thinking skills.

Academic: UC Berkeley (Berkeley, California, USA)

Age group:14-18 years

Dates: May-August 2024

Berkeley Pre-College Scholars is a summer programme for domestic and international high school students that provides opportunities to earn college credit, connect with Berkeley students and faculty, and experience university life.

Academic Summer (Multiple locations in the UK & Canada)

Age Group: 7-18 years

Dates: July 2024 - August 2024

Academic Summer offers a comprehensive summer experience enabling students to explore their interests in STEM, arts, or social sciences while offering a glimpse of school life.

STEM: Veritas AI (Online, USA)

Age Group: 14-18 years

Dates : Spring: March 2024; Summer: June 2024

Veritas Al is a program for high school students founded and run by Harvard graduates and alums. Through their Al Scholars Program, students can learn the fundamentals of Al and ML while working on real-world, hands-on projects.

Academic & Non-academic: Epsom College (Malaysia)

Age Group: 6-18 years, 9-14 years for Junior MBA Program; 7-17 years for British

Summer School

Dates: July and August 2024

Epsom College Malaysia programmes like the Mouratoglou Tennis Summer Camps @ Epsom, the ECM Golf Summer Camps @ Epsom and the LaLiga Football Summer Camps @Epsom train sports enthusiasts with one to eight-week options. The Junior MBA Programme @Epsom, introduces young students to future-ready skills with industry while the British Summer School @Epsom is a development camp emphasising communication, leadership, skill acquisition, sports, and talent expression.

Academic: Lumiere Education (Online, USA)

Age group: 16-18 years

Dates: Year-round

Lumiere Education offers an opportunity for high school students to work one-on-one with renowned researchers on independent research projects across various fields, such as humanities, STEM, social sciences, Al, and business. Students can publish their work and submit their research to selective competitions, improving their chances of admission to MIT, Stanford, and Harvard.

Non-academic: Surval Montreux (Switzerland)

Age group: Girls 10-17 years

Dates: June 23-August 3, 2024

The Surval Summer Camp enables girls to develop a strong sense of identity, an open mindset, and resilience through diverse adventure and sporting activities as well as indulge in culinary arts, take global etiquette classes, explore the local culture and more.

