Rajasthan PTET Counselling 2023 allotment result today on ptetggtu.com
Jul 23, 2023 09:08 AM IST
Govind Guru Tribal University Banswara will announce Rajasthan PTET seat allotment results today on ptetggtu.com.
Govind Guru Tribal University Banswara will announce seat allotment results of the Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education Test(PTET) 2023 today, July 23. Candidates can check it on ptetggtu.com.
Candidates who have participated in the counselling process for the four year integrated BA-BEd or BSc-BEd or the two year BEd course can check it on the official website, once it is released.
As per the schedule, selected candidates have to submit the admission fee of ₹22,000 for both courses between July 24 and 28.
They can report at allotted institutions after counselling between July 25 and 29.
Rajasthan PTET counselling 2023 started on June 25.
How to check PTET 2023 allotment result
- Go to ptetggtu.com.
- Now, open the link for 4 year or two year BEd allotment result.
- If required, enter your credentials and login.
- Check and download the result.
- Take a printout of the page for future reference.
