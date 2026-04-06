The School Education and Sports Department, Maharashtra has released RTE Maharashtra Admission 2026. Parents and guardians can check the lottery result through the official website of RTE Maharashtra at student.maharashtra.gov.in. RTE Maharashtra Admission 2026: Lottery result released at student.maharashtra.gov.in, link here

Direct link to check lottery result

RTE Maharashtra Admission 2026: How to check lottery result To check the lottery results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of RTE Maharashtra at student.maharashtra.gov.in.

2. Click on RTE Maharashtra Admission 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per TOI report, the computerised draw determined the allocation of seats for 289609 applicants under the 25 percent reservation quota in private schools.

The lottery was carried out through a centralised digital system to ensure transparency in the selection process.

Meanwhile, the Department has removed the restriction limiting school selection within 1 kilometre radius. Applicants who registered for RTE 25 percent admission can now access schools within 1 km, 1 to 3 km and beyond 3 km categories. For more related details check the official website of RTE Maharashtra.