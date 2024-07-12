SAMS Odisha + 2 Admission 2024: Last date to apply today at samsodisha.gov.in, direct link here

Student Academic Management System will close the registration process for SAMS Odisha + 2 Admission 2024. Candidates who want to apply online can online for Common Application Form (CAF) can find the link through the official website of SAMS Odisha at samsodisha.gov.in. SAMS Odisha + 2 Admission 2024: Last date to apply today, direct link here

As per the schedule, the first selection merit list will be available on July 20, 2024. Candidates can download the intimation letter from student login from July 20 only.

The reporting of first selection applicants and admission updating at Higher Secondary Schools level can be done from July 22 to July 27, 2024. The admission data updation of the first selection applicants and error correction by higher secondary schools in the SAMS e-space can be done from July 22 to July 29, 2024.

The online submission of slide-up request by students who have taken admission in first selection from July 22 to July 30, 2024.

Students who have passed high school certificate examination conducted by Board of Secondary Education, BSE Odisha or its equivalent are eligible to apply for admission into Higher Secondary Classes.

SAMS Odisha + 2 Admission 2024: How to apply

To apply for the admission round, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of SAMS Odisha at samsodisha.gov.in.

Click on SAMS Odisha + 2 Admission 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Login to the account and fill the application form.

Make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Marks secured at the HSC/ 10th board examination out of the total marks, weightage and reservation will be taken into consideration while preparing the merit list. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SAMS Odisha.