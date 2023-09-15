SAMS Odisha UG Admission 2023: Registration for degree ends tomorrow at samsodisha.gov.in

Higher Education Department, Odisha will close the registration process for SAMS Odisha UG Admission 2023 on September 16, 2023. Candidates who want to apply online can do it through the official site of SAMS Odisha at samsodisha.gov.in. SAMS Odisha UG Admission 2023: Registration for degree ends tomorrow

The editing of the earlier submitted common application form or CAF can be done from September 17 to September 18, 2023. The provisional allotment of seats will be displayed on September 26, 2023.

Candidates can make the payment of admission fees from September 26 to September 28, 2023 and reporting of the applicants at allotted institutions for taking admission can be done from September 27 to September 30, 2023.

SAMS Odisha UG Admission 2023: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of SAMS Odisha at samsodisha.gov.in.

Click on SAMS Odisha UG Admission 2023 or Degree link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Once done, fill in the application form.

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Waitlisted candidates can report with their applications and required documents to participate in the waiting list admission round from October 3 (9 am) to October 4 (5 pm). For more related details candidates can check the official site of SAMS Odisha.

