Shiv Nadar University invites applications in four schools for next academic session, find details and direct link below

Shiv Nadar University has opened admissions for 2024-25 and accepting applications to all programmes across its four schools in Engineering, Natural Sciences, Management and Entrepreneurship, and Humanities and Social Sciences. Shiv Nadar University invites applications for 2024-25 session.

According to a press release issued by the university, a new scholarship has also been introduced for students who top in academic performance in Grade 12 for the 2024-25 session.

Dr. Ananya Mukherjee, Vice Chancellor of Shiv Nadar University said, “As admissions open for the upcoming academic year, we enthusiastically invite talented individuals aspiring to excel in their chosen fields. Beyond academics, our institution fosters innovation, critical thinking, and holistic emotional and physical well-being.”

The press release further highlighted that the institution is home to a highly successful Career Development Center (CDC), adding that graduates from the university were recruited by some of the leading organizations including Google, Microsoft, Goldman Sachs, and more.

Range of benefits for students

Globally distinguished faculty members with rich and diverse experience in their respective fields.

Learning experience beyond the classroom, with 50+ clubs and societies including collaborative design for sustainability, Model United Nations, artificial Intelligence, photography, robotics, and many more.

World-class sporting infrastructure and choice of activities including sports complex and international standard outdoor playing fields.

For more information, visit the official website.