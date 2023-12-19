Union Public Service Commission has released UPSC Civil Services 2023 interview schedule. The interview schedule or personality test dates can be checked by candidates on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. UPSC Civil Services 2023 interview schedule out at upsc.gov.in, notice here

The interview of the Civil Services (Main) Examination 2023 will begin on January 2 and will end on February 16, 2024. A total of 1026 candidates will have to appear for the interview round. The reporting time for the forenoon session is 9 am and for the afternoon session is 1 pm.

The candidates appearing for the Interview will be granted reimbursement towards travelling expenses for appearing in the Interview which will be restricted only to the Second/ Sleeper class train fare (Mail Express).

UPSC Civil Services 2023 interview schedule: How to download

To download the personality test dates notice, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Click on UPSC Civil Services 2023 interview schedule link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the dates.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The UPSC Mains examination was conducted on September 15, 16, 17, 23 and 24, 2023. The result was declared on December 8, 2023. Those candidates who have qualified the mains examination are eligible to appear for the personality test.

Direct link to download UPSC Civil Services 2023 interview schedule