Strathclyde Business School announces full-time MBA Deans Excellence Awards, last date for submissions is Dec 4

Strathclyde Business School, Glasgow is offering the MBA Deans Excellence Scholarships for September 2023, which will cover 50 per cent of the full-time MBA tuition fee. Applicants must hold an offer of a place on the full-time MBA September 2023 programme. Awards will only be made to candidates who have undergone a successful interview.(Unsplash)

According to a press release by Strathclyde Business School, the Deans Excellence Awards will be awarded to candidates who demonstrate exceptional professional/managerial/leadership experience and career development, excellent academic performance in their scholarship application, MBA programme application and interview and who will contribute to the overall academic, cultural and experiential profile of the programme cohort.

Scholarships will be awarded on a rolling basis from the start of September 2023 and the deadline will be December 4, 2023, mentioned the press release.

Eligibility

Applicants must hold an offer of a place on the full-time MBA September 2023 programme. Awards will only be made to candidates who have undergone a successful interview.

MBA Scholarship applications are invited from exceptional candidates who can become ambassadors for the Strathclyde FT MBA.

Leadership/management skills or potential, overall quality of the programme application and financial need will also be considered.

Details:

Number of scholarships: Up to 5

Value: 50% of full-time MBA tuition fee

Deadline: December 4, 2023

Subject: MBA, Accounting & Finance, Business Analysis and Consulting, Marketing, Business and Management, Investment and Finance.

For more information, visit the official website.