Study Abroad: Affordable medical education abroad for Indian students

The pursuit of medical education abroad has become increasingly popular among Indian students due to the limited availability of seats in Indian medical colleges. As of 2024, approximately 24 lakh students registered for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate (UG) examination, while India offers a mere 10.89 lakh Bachelor of Medicine & Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) seats across 700+ medical colleges. In an exclusive interview, educationists share their insights on lesser-known but viable options available for medical aspirants outside of India.(HT File (Representational Image))

Each year, approximately 20,000 to 25,000 Indian students go abroad to study medicine and they are looking beyond the traditional Anglophone nations and opting for lesser known but viable options for medical education.

In an exclusive interview, Mamta Purbey, Associate Vice President of Student Acquisition - International at Manipal’s American University of Antigua (AUA) College of Medicine, and Dr. Partha Sarathi Ganguli, a renowned educationist, share their insights on lesser-known but viable options available for medical aspirants outside of India.

Which countries are offering cost-effective medical education?

Many students are now exploring lesser-known but more cost-effective destinations beyond the traditional choices like the US, UK, and Germany. Countries like the Philippines, China, and the Caribbean offer promising opportunities with comparatively lower tuition fees and living costs.

What is the approximate difference in tuition and living costs between studying medicine in the UK and the US and other countries?

In the United Kingdom, tuition fees range from £20,000 to £50,000 per year for international students, with living expenses varying from £500 to £1,500 per month. In the United States, medical schools have an average yearly cost of $38,000 for in-state students and $62,000 for out-of-state students, with living expenses typically ranging from $2,000 to $4,000 per month. China offers affordable tuition fees (around $3,000 to $10,000 per year) and living expenses in metropolitan cities is around $1,000 per month. Reputed Caribbean medical schools may charge tuition fees in the range of $16,000 - $25,000 per semester with living costs in the range of $1,200 to $1,800 monthly. In the Philippines, medical schools cost around ₹30 to 40 lakhs for the entire course, and students should budget around ₹2 lakhs per year for living expenses.

What’s the selection criteria?

According to the National Medical Commission (NMC) guidelines, students must qualify for NEET and be at least 17 tears old to be eligible to pursue MBBS abroad.

Indian students applying to medical schools in China typically need a minimum of 60% in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (PCB) during high school and should be at least 18 years old at the time of application. Required application documents include a signed international student application form, a personal statement, a curriculum vitae, transcripts, and a physical examination record.

Admission requirements in the Philippines vary by university, but generally include a minimum of 50% in PCB during high school. Passing the National Medical Admission Test (NMAT) is often necessary, NEET score and English proficiency (TOEFL or IELTS) may be required.

For the Caribbean medical schools, Indian students must complete their higher secondary education (10+2) with PCB, typically with a minimum aggregate score of 50-60%. Some universities might require NEET scores or have their own entrance examinations. English proficiency is essential and some universities might ask for TOEFL or IELTS scores. Students need to submit letters of recommendation, a letter of intent, and clear the personal interview round.

What is the duration of their programs?

In China, most medical universities offer a 6-year MBBS program (5 years in classroom + 1-year hospital internship). In the Philippines, the MBBS program is 6 years (5 years of medical education + 12 months of rotating internship). The Caribbean Islands provide a US-based MD program (Doctor of Medicine) and the duration can be between 4 and 6.5 years.

How can one obtain a license for practicing medicine in these countries?

Students join Caribbean medical schools with the aim of practicing in the US, UK, and Canada due to the accredited programs and relatively lower entry barriers. To practice in the US, graduates must pass the United States Medical Licensing Examination (USMLE). In the UK, they must clear the Professional and Linguistic Assessments Board (PLAB) test and undergo supervised practice. For Canada, International medical graduates (IMGs) need to complete the Medical Council of Canada Evaluating Examination (MCCEE) and the National Assessment Collaboration (NAC) Objective Structured Clinical Examination (OSCE).

To practice in China, you need to pass the Chinese Medical Licensing Examination (CME), complete a one-year internship at a recognised hospital, and demonstrate Mandarin proficiency.Physicians looking to practice in the Philippines must clear the Physician Licensure Examination (PLE).

What makes these countries good options for Indian medical students?

When it comes to studying medicine, China stands out due to its large population, which ensures an abundance of patients; it also offers affordable tuition fees and high-quality education.

Every year about 2,000+ Indian students travel to the Philippines for medical studies because of its high-quality, English-medium education, affordable tuition fees, and curriculum aligned with international standards. Indian students can benefit from studying at the Caribbean medical schools, which offer several advantages. By researching and selecting accredited schools that follow a U.S.-based curriculum, students can gain access to clinical rotations in prestigious teaching hospitals across the U.S., UK, and Canada. Additionally, many Caribbean medical schools have affordable tuition fees compared to other international options, straightforward admission processes, and multiple intakes throughout the year.

Can students come back to India to practice medicine after studying abroad?

The NMC allows Indian medical students who studied MBBS abroad to practice in India, provided they meet specific criteria. These include completing a foreign medical degree course with a minimum duration of 54 months, followed by a 12-month internship at the same foreign medical institution, with English as the medium of instruction. Additionally, they must be registered with the relevant professional regulatory body in the country where the degree was awarded, allowing them to practice medicine there on par with local citizens. Upon returning to India, they must undergo a supervised 12-month internship after applying to the NMC and pass the National Exit Test (NEXT) or other mandated tests conducted by the NMC. The entire foreign medical graduation course must be completed within ten years from the date of joining.