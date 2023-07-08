Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Registration date extended till July 12 at tnmedicalselection.net

Directorate of Medical Education, DME Tamil Nadu has extended the registration date for Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2023 Counselling. The last date to register has been extended till July 12, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round can do it through the official site of DME, TN at tnmedicalselection.net. Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Registration date extended till July 12

Earlier, the last date to apply was till July 10, which has been extended after many representations were received from candidates to extend the process for receipt of applications in MBBS / BDS Courses for the academic year 2023-2024 session.

Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2023 Counselling: How to register

To apply for the counselling round, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of DME, TN at tnmedicalselection.net.

Click on Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2023 Counselling registration link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to register online.

Once registration is done, login to the account.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees is ₹500/- for general category candidates. SC/SCA/ST candidates are exempted from payment of Application Fee. A total amount of ₹30000/- as security deposit will have to be paid for government quota and Rs. 1,00,000/- for Management Quota. The Security Deposit will be forfeited if a candidate who has been allotted a seat in the Second Round or subsequent rounds and does not join the respective institution.

Based on Candidate’s Choice Locking, Seat will be allotted – Round Wise (as per Prospectus Clause) by applying 69% Rule of Reservation and NEET Marks. For more related details candidates can check the official site of DME Tamil Nadu.

