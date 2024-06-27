The University of Manchester invites applications for MA Political Economy, check details inside

Admissions are open at The University of Manchester for their MA in Political Economy 2024 session. According to a press release by the University of Manchester, the Master’s program at the university provides a comprehensive interdisciplinary curriculum focused on political economy.(Handout)

The program is offered by the Centre for the Study of Political Economy and is delivered by faculty members from various departments within the Faculty of Humanities, including the School of Social Sciences, the School of Environment and Development, and the Alliance Manchester Business School, mentioned the press release.

Programme Delivery:

Students are required to complete the core unit, Theoretical Approaches to Political Economy. This unit offers a comprehensive foundation in classical and modern theories of political economy, introducing fundamental concepts of the discipline, informed the university.

Degree Awarded:

Master of Arts (MA)

Duration:

1 year

Eligibility Criteria:

According to the University of Manchester, candidates who have completed a minimum of a three-year degree and obtained First Class (60%-80% bachelor’s degree) from a reputable university are considered for postgraduate study in Urban Studies.

When evaluating the academic background, both the grades the candidate has attained and the reputation of the institution will be considered.

Applicants whose first language is not English should meet the following language requirements:

IELTS Academic test score of 7 overall, including 7 in writing with no further component score below 6.5

TOEFL IBT 100 with 25 in writing and no further score below 22 in each section. TOEFL code for Manchester is 0757

Pearson Test of English (PTE) score of 76 overall, with 76 in writing and no further score below 70

To be considered for a pre-sessional English language course for this programme the following minimum IELTS (Academic) scores are required:

6 Week Pre-Sessional Course: IELTS 6.5 overall with 6.5 in writing and no more than one sub-skill of 6.0.

10-Week Pre-sessional Course: IELTS 6.0 overall with 6.0 or above in each sub-skill

Tuition Fee:

£27,500 per annum

Scholarship Details:

There are several scholarships and bursaries available for International students like:

Several postgraduate-taught scholarships and awards to outstanding applicants, such as the Manchester Humanities International Excellence Scholarship.

The Humanities Bicentenary Postgraduate Scholarship, an award of a £10,000 fee reduction for Indian students, granted on academic merit and strength of their personal profile.

The Manchester Alumni Scholarship Scheme offers a £3,000 fee reduction to Manchester alumni who achieved a first-class bachelor's degree within the last three years and are progressing to postgraduate study.

Commonwealth Scholarships and Fellowships Plan (CSFP) General Scholarship

Indian Government scholarships are also available to students from specific states/backgrounds, including:

Rajiv Gandhi Scholarship for Academic Excellence (Rajasthan)

Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj Scholarship (Maharashtra)

National Overseas Scholarship Scheme

Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Overseas Scholarship (Jharkhand)

For more information, visit the official website.

