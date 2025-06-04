TJEE Counselling 2025: Registration begins at tbjee.nic.in, direct link to apply here

Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination has started the registration process for TJEE Counselling 2025 on June 4, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round can find the direct link to apply through the official website of TJEE at tbjee.nic.in. The last date to apply is June 8, 2025. TJEE Counselling 2025: Registration begins at tbjee.nic.in, direct link to apply

Students who have compartmental subjects in HS (+2) and have a valid TJEE 2025 rank can register online for counseling. However, they will only be considered for subsequent rounds of counseling after submitting their improved HS mark sheet.

As per the official notice, candidates must be passed in theory and practical seperately for physics, chemistry, biology and mathematics (if applicable). If any candidate is failed in either Theory or Practical in any subject of respective group (PCM or PCB), he/she is not eligible to get a seat from that Group. More importantly, if any candidate is failed in either Physics or Chemistry, he is not eligible to get a seat through TBJEE counselling.

TJEE Counselling 2025: How to apply

To apply for the counselling round, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of TJEE at tbjee.nic.in.

2. Click on TJEE Counselling 2025 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register.

4. Once registration is done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of TJEE.