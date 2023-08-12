TNEA Seat Allotment Result 2023 Live: Round 2 provisional seat allotment results out, link here

TNEA Seat Allotment Result 2023 Live Updates: Directorate of Technical Education, Tamil Nadu has released TNEA Seat Allotment Result 2023 on August 12, 2023. The Round 2 provisional seat allotment result can be checked by all candidates on the official site of TNEA at tneaonline.org. TNEA Seat Allotment Result 2023 Live Updates: Round 2 provisional seat allotment results, direct link at tneaonline.org

Direct link to check TNEA Round 2 Provisional seat allotment results

The tentative allotment confirmation can be checked by all the candidates from August 12 to August 13, 2023. The release of provisional allotment for accept and join candidates and tentative allotment for accept and upward candidates can be done before August 14, 2023.

The government general rank for Round 2 is from 1075 to 8586. The choice filling was done from August 9 to August 11, 2023. Follow the blog for latest updates on seat allotment, direct link below.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON