TNEA Seat Allotment Result 2023 Live: Round 2 provisional seat allotment results out, link here

Aug 12, 2023 10:33 AM IST
TNEA Seat Allotment Result 2023 Live Updates: Round 2 provisional seat allotment results out. Follow the blog for latest updates. 

TNEA Seat Allotment Result 2023 Live Updates: Directorate of Technical Education, Tamil Nadu has released TNEA Seat Allotment Result 2023 on August 12, 2023. The Round 2 provisional seat allotment result can be checked by all candidates on the official site of TNEA at tneaonline.org. 

Direct link to check TNEA Round 2 Provisional seat allotment results

The tentative allotment confirmation can be checked by all the candidates from August 12 to August 13, 2023. The release of provisional allotment for accept and join candidates and tentative allotment for accept and upward candidates can be done before August 14, 2023. 

The government general rank for Round 2 is from 1075 to 8586. The choice filling was done from August 9 to August 11, 2023. Follow the blog for latest updates on seat allotment, direct link below.

Follow all the updates here:

    TNEA 2023: Tentative allotment result date 

    The tentative allotment confirmation can be checked by all the candidates from August 12 to August 13, 2023.

    TNEA provisional seat allotment result: When was choice filling done?

    The choice filling was done from August 9 to August 11, 2023.

    TNEA seat allotment: How to check results?

    Visit the official site of TNEA at tneaonline.org.

    Click on TNEA 2023 seat allotment result for Round 2 link available on the home page.

    Enter the login details and click on submit.

    Once done, the seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the result and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    TNEA tentative seat allotment result 2023: Other important dates 

    As per the official schedule issued by the Directorate, the tentative allotment confirmation can be checked by all the candidates from August 12 to August 13, 2023. The release of provisional allotment for accept and join candidates and tentative allotment for accept and upward candidates can be done before August 14, 2023. The joining dates is August 14 to August 19, 2023. The release of provisional allotment for upward opted candidates can be done before 10 am on August 22, 2023.

    TNEA seat allotment result for Round 2: Where to check 

    The Round 2 provisional seat allotment result can be checked by all candidates on the official site of TNEA at tneaonline.org

    TNEA seat allotment result 2023: Details 

    Tentative allotment has been released for second round candidate, request you to login and confirm the allotment on or before August 13, 2023, 5PM, if you fail to confirm your allotment it will be stand as cancelled.

    TNEA Round 2 seat allotment result: Out 

    TNEA Round 2 seat allotment result has been released. The direct link is given above. 

    TNEA Seat allotment result: Check ranks 

    The government general rank for Round 2 is from 1075 to 8586.

    TNEA 2023 seat allotment: When can students confirm the allotted seats?

    The tentative allotment confirmation can be checked by all the candidates from August 12 to August 13, 2023.

    TNEA Round 2 provisional seat allotment result 2023: How to check 

    Visit the official site of TNEA at tneaonline.org.

    Click on TNEA 2023 seat allotment result for Round 2 link available on the home page.

    Enter the login details and click on submit.

    Once done, the seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the result and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    TNEA seat allotment result: Where to check 

    TNEA seat allotment result will be available to candidates at tneaonline.org.

    TNEA Counselling: Round 2 provisional seat allotment result today 

    TNEA Round 2 provisional seat allotment result will be released today. Candidates can check the results at tneaonline.org.

    TNEA seat allotment result: Date and time 

    Date: August 12, 2023 

    Time: Before 10 am 

