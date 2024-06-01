 TS DOST 2024 Phase 1 registration ends today at dost.cgg.gov.in, direct link to apply here - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Jun 01, 2024
TS DOST 2024 Phase 1 registration ends today at dost.cgg.gov.in, direct link to apply here

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 01, 2024 10:38 AM IST

TS DOST 2024 Phase 1 registration will end today, June 1, 2024. Candidates can apply online through the direct link given here.

Degree Online Services, Telangana will close the registration process for TS DOST 2024 Phase 1 on June 1, 2024. Candidates can apply for Phase 1 through the official website of TS DOST at dost.cgg.gov.in.

TS DOST 2024 Phase 1 registration ends today, direct link to apply here
TS DOST 2024 Phase 1 registration ends today, direct link to apply here

The Phase I web options will close on June 2, 2024. Phase 1 seat allotment results will be announced on June 6, 2024. The online self-reporting by the allotted students will be done from June 7 to June 12, 2024. The students who confirm their seat (in any phase) by online self-reporting must visit the allotted college in person from June 29 to July 5, 2024 and submit the required certificates and pay fee, it is only then that their seat is confirmed.

Direct link to register for TS DOST 2024 Phase 1 

TS DOST 2024 Phase 1: How to apply

All the eligible and interested candidates can follow the steps given below to apply online.

  • Visit the official website of TS DOST at dost.cgg.gov.in.
  • Click on TS DOST registration link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.
  • Once done, login to the account.
  • Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration fee is 200/-. After the registration students will get DOST ID and PIN. The students are advised to keep their DOST ID and PIN carefully and confidentially till the end of the admission process. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TS DOST.

