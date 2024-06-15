 TS DOST 2024 Phase 2 registration ends today at dost.cgg.nic.in, here’s direct link to apply - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Jun 15, 2024
TS DOST 2024 Phase 2 registration ends today at dost.cgg.nic.in, here’s direct link to apply

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Jun 15, 2024 10:20 AM IST

TS DOST 2024 Phase 2 registration will end today, June 15, 2024. The direct link to apply online is given here.

Degree Online Services, Telangana will end the TS DOST Phase 2 registration on June 15, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Phase 2 can find the link through the official website of TS DOST at dost.cgg.gov.in.

The Phase 2 web options can be filled till today, June 15. The Phase II seat allotment result will be announced on June 18, 2024 and online self reporting by the allotted students can be done from June 19 to June 24, 2024.

Direct link to register for TS DOST 2024 Phase 2

TS DOST 2024 Phase 2: How to register

  • Visit the official website of TS DOST at dost.cgg.gov.in.
  • Click on TS DOST 2024 Phase 2 registration link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration fee is 400/-. Candidates can make the payment through online mode.

TS DOST registrations for Phase 3 admissions and web options process will begin on June 19 and will be held till June 24, 2024. The seat allotment for phase 3 will be released on June 29, 2024.

Candidates who confirm their seat (in any phase) by online self-reporting must visit the allotted college in person between June 29 to July 5, 2024, submit the required certificates, and pay the fee. It is only after the candidate follows these steps that their seat is confirmed. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TS DOST.

