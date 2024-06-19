TS DOST 2024 Phase 3 registration begins at dost.cgg.gov.in, direct link to apply here

Telangana Degree Online Services has started the TS DOST Phase 3 registration process on June 19, 2024. The last date to apply for Phase III is till July 2, 2024. Candidates can apply online through the official website of TS DOST at dost.cgg.gov.in. TS DOST 2024 Phase 3 registration begins, direct link to apply here

The Phase III web options can be filled from June 19 to July 3, 2024. Verification of Special Category Certificates at University Helpline Centre (UHLs) (PH/ CAP/ NCC/ Sports/ Extra- Curricular Activities) can be done on July 2, 2024.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The Phase 3 seat allotment will be displayed on July 6, 2024 and online self reporting by the allotted students can be done from July 7 to July 11, 2024.

Reporting to colleges by the students who have already confirmed their seats online (self-reporting) in Phase-I, Phase-II & Phase-III can be done from July 8 to July 12, 2024.

Earlier, the last date to apply was till June 24 and seat allotment result was scheduled to announce on June 29, which has been extended.

TS DOST 2024 Phase 3: How to register

Visit the official website of TS DOST at dost.cgg.gov.in.

Click on TS DOST 2024 Phase 2 registration link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration fee is ₹400/-. Candidates can make the payment through online mode.

The Phase II seat allotted candidates can self-report through online mode from June 19 to June 26, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TS DOST.