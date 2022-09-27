Home / Education / Admissions / TS EAMCET 2022 counseling phase 2 registration from tomorrow at tseamcet.nic.in

TS EAMCET 2022 counseling phase 2 registration from tomorrow at tseamcet.nic.in

admissions
Published on Sep 27, 2022 01:05 PM IST

TS EAMCET 2022 counseling phase 2 registration will begin tomorrow, September 28, 2022. Candidates can apply online through the steps given below.

TS EAMCET 2022 counseling phase 2 registration from tomorrow at tseamcet.nic.in(Agencies/file)
TS EAMCET 2022 counseling phase 2 registration from tomorrow at tseamcet.nic.in(Agencies/file)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Telangana State Council of Higher Education, Hyderabad will begin TS EAMCET 2022 counseling phase 2 registration on September 28, 2022. The Phase 2 registration link will be available to candidates on the official site of TS EAMCET at tseamcet.nic.in.

The registration process will begin tomorrow, September 28 and will close on September 29, 2022. The certificate verification for already slot booked candidates will be done on September 30, 2022. The exercising options after certificate verification will be done from September 28 to October 1, 2022.

The freezing of options will be done on October 1, 2022 and provisional allotment of seats will be released on October 4, 2022. The payment of tuition fees and self reporting will be done from October 4 to October 8, 2022.

Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round can do it through the official site by following these simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of TS EAMCET at tseamcet.nic.in.
  • Click on login link and enter the credentials.
  • Now fill in the application form and click on submit.
  • Your application has been submitted.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
education news
education news

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 27, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out