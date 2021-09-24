Home / Education / Admissions / TS Ed.CET results 2021 declared at edcet.tsche.ac.in, direct link for rank card
admissions

TS Ed.CET results 2021 declared at edcet.tsche.ac.in, direct link for rank card

  • TS Ed.CET results 2021: Osmania University, Hyderabad has released the result (rank card) of Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test-2021 (TS Ed.CET-2021).
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON SEP 24, 2021 05:09 PM IST

Osmania University, Hyderabad has released the result of Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test-2021 (TS Ed.CET-2021). Candidates who have appeared for the TS Ed.CET 2021, can check their result from the official website of EDCET TSCHE at edcet.tsche.ac.in.

TS Ed.CET 2021 was held on August 24 from 10am to 12pm and from 3pm to 5pm and on August 25 from 10am to 12pm.

TS Ed.CET-2021 is conducted by the Osmania University, Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education for admission to B.Ed (Two years) regular course in the colleges of education in Telangana state for the academic year 2021-2022.

Direct link to download TS Ed.CET 2021 rank card

How to download TS Ed.CET 2021 results:

Visit the official website of EDCET TSCHE at edcet.tsche.ac.in.

Click on "Download Rank Card" link on the homepage.

Enter Ed.CET hall ticket number and date of birth.

The result will appear on the screen.

Download the result and take its print out for future use.

